Haryana to deploy 87,450 personnel for second phase of census 2027

Haryana will deploy an estimated 87,450 enumerators and supervisors for the second phase of Census 2027, covering around 70,000 enumeration blocks across 23 districts, including 6,522 villages and 88 towns.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and State Nodal Officer for Census 2027, Dr Sumita Misra, issued directions to district administrations at a conference of Principal Census Officers at Haryana Niwas here today, stressing that no individual or household should be left out of the exercise.

Misra directed Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor preparations, ensure strict accountability and strengthen field supervision to prevent omissions, duplication and inaccuracies. She called for special arrangements in difficult-to-reach areas, high-rise buildings, urban slums, expanding residential colonies and localities with large migrant populations.

The exercise will involve approximately 74,800 enumerators and 12,650 supervisors, including reserve personnel, operating across 203 Census charges under 34 Principal Census Officers. Digital technology, including dedicated mobile applications, online self-enumeration and the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), will be used to improve efficiency, transparency and data accuracy.

Director of Census Operations, Haryana, Dr Lalit Jain, said citizens could submit their information through the Self-Enumeration Portal from January 10 to 24, 2027. House-to-house enumeration will take place from January 25 to February 28, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5. The Census reference date is midnight on March 1, 2027. Even households opting for self-enumeration will be verified through subsequent visits by enumerators.