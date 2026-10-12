IISER and University of Melbourne partner to offer dual degrees

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, and the University of Melbourne in Australia have entered into a partnership which ensures a dual bachelor's degree in Science for a student from both institutions.

The first two years of the four-year Bachelor of Science Integrated (Honours) course needs to be completed by an Indian student at IISER, while the remaining two years have to be completed at the University of Melbourne.

Announcing details on the new dual degree at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi on Monday, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global) Professor Frank Vetere said the new degree would create unique opportunities for emerging scientists to gain international experience while developing the skills needed to address complex global challenges.

“Together, the University of Melbourne and IISER Tirupati are fostering a new generation of globally connected scientists equipped to contribute solutions to challenges that transcend national boundaries. India is home to a vibrant and rapidly growing scientific community,” the professor said.

Such partnerships will create valuable opportunities for both institutions to learn from one another, share expertise and strengthen research and education links between our countries, he added.

Students can choose from a diverse range of majors including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Ecosystem Science, Environmental Science, Food Science, Genetics, Physics and Plant Science.

IISER Tirupati Director, Professor Santanu Bhattacharya, said this initiative advances the country’s mission to exchange knowledge, values, and innovation internationally. “It presents students with an exceptional opportunity to engage in research-led learning across two diverse academic settings, enabling them to establish international networks that will define their future scientific endeavours,” Bhattacharya observed.