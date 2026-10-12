IISER and University of Melbourne partner to offer dual degrees

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, and the University of Melbourne in Australia have entered into a partnership which ensures a dual bachelor's degree in Science for a student from both institutions.
The first two years of the four-year Bachelor of Science Integrated (Honours) course needs to be completed by an Indian student at IISER, while the remaining two years have to be completed at the University of Melbourne.
Announcing details on the new dual degree at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi on Monday, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global) Professor Frank Vetere said the new degree would create unique opportunities for emerging scientists to gain international experience while developing the skills needed to address complex global challenges.
“Together, the University of Melbourne and IISER Tirupati are fostering a new generation of globally connected scientists equipped to contribute solutions to challenges that transcend national boundaries. India is home to a vibrant and rapidly growing scientific community,” the professor said.
Such partnerships will create valuable opportunities for both institutions to learn from one another, share expertise and strengthen research and education links between our countries, he added.
Students can choose from a diverse range of majors including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Ecosystem Science, Environmental Science, Food Science, Genetics, Physics and Plant Science.
IISER Tirupati Director, Professor Santanu Bhattacharya, said this initiative advances the country’s mission to exchange knowledge, values, and innovation internationally. “It presents students with an exceptional opportunity to engage in research-led learning across two diverse academic settings, enabling them to establish international networks that will define their future scientific endeavours,” Bhattacharya observed.
Professor Moira O’Bryan, Dean of Science, University of Melbourne, said the initiative represents an important investment in the future of science education and strengthens ties between Australia and India. “Students will gain the benefits of an international education grounded in academic excellence and research-led learning.”
An official release said graduates will also be well positioned to pursue postgraduate study, with opportunities to progress to a master's degree and potentially complete their qualification in a shorter timeframe through advanced standing. “Students enrolled in the degree automatically join the Science Global Scholars Program. The program is designed to strengthen research collaboration, support talent mobility and create new opportunities for innovation and scientific exchange,” it said.
It added that the expanded partnership extends beyond education. The University of Melbourne and IISER Tirupati will in November jointly host, Frontiers of Science for Global Advances – a series of public events across India that will bring leading researchers, students, educators and members of the public together.
The lecture series will showcase emerging developments across fields including biotechnology, climate science, quantum technologies, ecosystems, agriculture and sustainability.
Through expert panel discussions, the event aims to increase public understanding of cutting-edge science while highlighting the interdisciplinary collaboration and global talent needed to address the challenges and opportunities of the decades ahead.