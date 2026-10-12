IMD predicts northeast monsoon onset in 2-3 Days

Conditions are favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula in the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, forecasting a prolonged wet spell across the region over the following five to six days.

In its daily forecast, the IMD said the southwest monsoon continued to withdraw from the remaining parts of the country even as conditions developed for the arrival of the northeast monsoon.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15-18 October,” the IMD said.

North interior Karnataka is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on October 17 and 18, while Rayalaseema may experience similar conditions on October 15 and 16, the weather department added.

India experiences two major monsoon seasons. The southwest monsoon, which runs from June to September, arrives over Kerala on the southwestern coast around June before advancing across the country.