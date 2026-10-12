In Haryana 'Panchgama Vikas Model' started in Jind's 300 villages to tackle drug abuse

CHANDIGARH: A community led initiative called "Panchgama Vikas Model" has been started to tackle drug abuse and to improve access of rural youth towards education, career guidance and skill training in 300 villages of Haryana's Jind district.

As per the data compiled by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department there are a total of 2,42,302 substance-users in the state of these 1,03,959 which comes to around 43 per cent are in the age group of 31 to 45 years and 1,702 are below 18 years of age.

Of the total registrations, 1,53,032 are male and 1,335 female patients while the remaining patients belong to the transgender category and in the transgender category 48 registrations for bhukki, 36 for opium and 15 for heroin. There are 56,363 registrations in the 18 to 30 age group, 53,542 in 46 to 60 years and 26,810 in people of 60 years and above.

As per the data Bhukki accounts for the highest number of substance-use with 68,223 registrations followed by opium (51,317), heroin (30,960), opioid-doda (21,822) and alcohol (20,964). These figures also include 16,629 registrations under any other substance, 14,732 related to tobacco and 11,238 to smack.

If ones goes by the age profile in the 18-30 age group 14,303 and 13,407 in 31 to 45 year category are for heroin users respectively. While for bhuki 27,032 registrations in 31 to 45 year category and 21,161 in the 46 to 60 year age group thus this is the highest. For Opium there is a similar pattern, with 22,604 registrations in the 31 to 45 category followed by 13,088 in the 46 to 60 year age group.