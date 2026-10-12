Jaipur Diary | Pilot calls Gehlot ‘permanent in-charge’

Who is the Big Boss in the Rajasthan Congress? Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot offered a playful answer during a recent panchayat poll meeting at the party’s Jaipur war room. Gehlot joked that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, once Pilot’s in-charge in Rajasthan, now had Pilot as his in-charge in Punjab. The room erupted in laughter. Pilot promptly turned the tables, pointing to Gehlot: “You are in charge of all of us, and you are the permanent in-charge.” Gehlot smiled. With their prolonged and bitter rivalry providing the backdrop, this friendly exchange has set political circles talking, while a video of the banter circulates widely on social media.
Sarpanch candidate turns matchmaker
Roads, drains and water supply have always been popular election promises across India. But in the upcoming panchayat polls Rajasthan’s Jhajhar village, they are facing stiff competition from an unlikely source—wedding bells. Anita Saini, preparing to contest for sarpanch in Jhunjhunu district’s Nawalgarh tehsil, has promised to arrange marriages for the unmarried men in her village if she’s elected. In a video circulating on social media, Anita says she will search other villages, even travel to Bihar, to find suitable matches. She is also offering free, round-the-clock ambulance service and says she is ready to give written guarantees.
Bhati’s outreach fuels third-front chatter
Could a third front be taking shape before Rajasthan’s 2028 elections? Independent MLA from Sheo in Barmer, Ravindra Singh Bhati’s EWS Simplification Yatra has set political tongues wagging. His welcome by RLP workers in Hanuman Beniwal’s Nagaur stronghold, followed by a meeting with former minister Yunus Khan in Deedwana, has added to the buzz. The arithmetic driving speculation: Bhati’s Rajput and youth support, Beniwal’s Jat following and Khan’s Muslim support, alongside ties with old BJP workers loyal to Vasundhara Raje. For now, political circles have plenty to discuss, but no alliance has yet been formally announced.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com