Jaipur Diary | Pilot calls Gehlot ‘permanent in-charge’

Who is the Big Boss in the Rajasthan Congress? Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot offered a playful answer during a recent panchayat poll meeting at the party’s Jaipur war room. Gehlot joked that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, once Pilot’s in-charge in Rajasthan, now had Pilot as his in-charge in Punjab. The room erupted in laughter. Pilot promptly turned the tables, pointing to Gehlot: “You are in charge of all of us, and you are the permanent in-charge.” Gehlot smiled. With their prolonged and bitter rivalry providing the backdrop, this friendly exchange has set political circles talking, while a video of the banter circulates widely on social media.