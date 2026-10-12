Left parties condemn Jantar Mantar denotification, police action against protesters and journalists

NEW DELHI: The Left party on Monday condemned the government’s decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and the detention of protesters, including media persons covering the demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking instructions to the Delhi Police to stop the “harassment, arbitrary detention and obstruction” of journalists.

The CPI (Marxist–Leninist)-Liberation also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the “anti-democratic order” denotifying Jantar Mantar and an end to the criminalisation and suppression of peaceful protest.

In his letter to Shah, CPI leader in the Rajya Sabha P Sandosh Kumar said that Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation could not be treated as a prerequisite for journalism or as a licence to report from public spaces. “Such arbitrary restrictions undermine press freedom and the public’s right to information, which is integral to democratic accountability. The Supreme Court’s intervention on this issue yesterday and concerns raised at the United Nations further underscore the urgency of ending these practices,” his letter read.

Delhi Police were recently criticised for insisting that only journalists accredited by the PIB could cover the protests.