Mumbai trader duped of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A Mumbai-based trader was allegedly duped of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore after being lured to Gujarat’s Vadodara on the pretext of expanding a jewellery business, with two bags containing more than 5.5 kg of gold reportedly missing from Ambika Jewellers on Waghodia Road.

The Bapod police have registered a case against shop owner Bhavik Soni and others on charges of fraud and criminal breach of trust. According to police sources, Soni had recently started Ambika Jewellers in a rented shop at Zavernagar on Waghodia Road.

He allegedly contacted Mumbai-based trader Himanshu Jain, expressing interest in expanding his jewellery business and securing gold supplies for making ornaments.

Jain had earlier supplied around 2.5 kg of gold to Soni for jewellery manufacturing. He subsequently arrived in Vadodara with another consignment, taking the total quantity of gold jewellery involved in the transaction to 5,500.510 grams, valued at Rs 8,28,37,680, according to the complaint.

The alleged fraud came to light when the jewellery disappeared from the shop under suspicious circumstances. The gold was placed in bags inside the premises under Soni's supervision.

Soni subsequently left, reportedly citing a meal, while Jain and his associate remained connected to the transaction. During this period, Jain's associate reportedly stepped out to use a nearby washroom after lowering the shop's shutter.

Taking advantage of the situation, an unidentified man allegedly arrived on a blue scooter, lifted the shutter, removed the bags containing the gold and fled.

The disappearance triggered suspicion, with the complainant alleging that the incident was part of a larger plan involving Soni and his associates. Soni also allegedly left the area after the incident, according to the account provided to the police.

The Bapod police have registered a case against Soni and others and launched an investigation to trace the missing jewellery, identify the suspected accomplices and establish the sequence of events.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance and the suspected role of those involved.

The investigation will determine how the gold was removed from the premises and whether the accused acted in concert to cheat the Mumbai trader. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court.