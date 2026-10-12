Precious stones, luxury watches worth Rs 2.5 crore seized at IGIA by Customs

NEW DELHI: Airport Customs have seized precious stones, jewellery and watches valued at over Rs 2.52 crore from flyers within the last two days, according to Customs and an anti-smuggling committee functioning under the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

A public statement by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) said an attempt to smuggle 3,200 pieces of precious stones and jewellery which have a market value of Rs 1.1 crore was seized from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

“A follow-up search of the premises associated with the passenger led to the recovery of 196.67 kg of rough emeralds, 221 carats of cut and polished rubies, and 45 carats of cut and polished emeralds,” it said. The goods, totally valued at ₹2.02 crore were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is underway.

In another major seizure on Saturday (October 11), Customs officers intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Hong Kong (Flight AI-315) at the Green Channel. “Scanning of baggage showed suspicious images of watches. A personal and baggage search led to the recovery of 4 luxury watches of Rolex, Cartier and OMEGA brands,” Customs said in a statement. The value of the seized watches was Rs 52,54,690.

The passenger could not produce any invoice or document showing lawful possession or import, the release added.