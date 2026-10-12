Punjab AAP MLAs delegation seeks action against HM over police action inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

CHANDIGARH: A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs met Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargajj of Akal Takht (the highest temporal body of Sikhs) and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the October 10 incident in which Delhi Police personnel entered Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with their shoes on and heads uncovered.

Calling it a grave violation of the sanctity of Sikh religious institutions, the MLAs urged the Jathedar to summon Amit Shah and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Invoking the painful memories of Operation Blue Star, the AAP MLA delegation pointed out that the Sikh community had not forgotten that dark chapter and would never forget the entry of Delhi Police into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, too.

The delegation also questioned the silence of Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami over the incident.

Addressing the media after the meeting, AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, along with AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, said the incident was deeply unfortunate and had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Nijjar said, "Gurdwaras have traditionally been places of refuge, where people seek shelter, peace and langar. The students being chased by the police had entered the gurdwara premises, but that did not justify police personnel entering the sacred premises with their heads uncovered and shoes on. The Centre must respect Sikh religious sentiments, and the Jathedar must take appropriate action on the memorandum submitted by our delegation.”