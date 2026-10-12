Punjab AAP MLAs delegation seeks action against HM over police action inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

CHANDIGARH: A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs met Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargajj of Akal Takht (the highest temporal body of Sikhs) and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the October 10 incident in which Delhi Police personnel entered Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with their shoes on and heads uncovered.
Calling it a grave violation of the sanctity of Sikh religious institutions, the MLAs urged the Jathedar to summon Amit Shah and ensure accountability for those responsible.
Invoking the painful memories of Operation Blue Star, the AAP MLA delegation pointed out that the Sikh community had not forgotten that dark chapter and would never forget the entry of Delhi Police into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, too.
The delegation also questioned the silence of Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami over the incident.
Addressing the media after the meeting, AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, along with AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, said the incident was deeply unfortunate and had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.
Nijjar said, "Gurdwaras have traditionally been places of refuge, where people seek shelter, peace and langar. The students being chased by the police had entered the gurdwara premises, but that did not justify police personnel entering the sacred premises with their heads uncovered and shoes on. The Centre must respect Sikh religious sentiments, and the Jathedar must take appropriate action on the memorandum submitted by our delegation.”
AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura claimed that October 10 was a black day for the Sikh community, saying, “The sanctity of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib has been violated. The Sikh community has not forgotten the attacks on its religious institutions in 1984, and it will not forget this incident either.”
Questioning the silence of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Manvinder Singh Giaspura said, “The silence of the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami raises serious questions. A social media post by Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemning the incident was also deleted. The Jathedar must summon Union Home Minister Amit Shah and take strict action. The Sikh community is looking to Akal Takht for a firm response.”
AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur said the incident had reopened painful wounds in the Sikh community and exposed the BJP’s anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab stance.
"This incident has reopened painful wounds in the Sikh community. The BJP has once again exposed its anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab stance. Our delegation has submitted a memorandum seeking strict action from the Jathedar. The sanctity of Sikh religious institutions must be upheld, and those responsible must be held accountable,’’ she added.
Another AAP MLA Professor Baljinder Kaur, said videos of the incident clearly showed Delhi Police personnel entering the gurdwara premises with their heads uncovered and shoes on. "The dragging of people out of the sarai is equally condemnable. The Jathedar must summon Union Home Minister Amit Shah and take strict action in this matter. The sanctity of our religious institutions cannot be compromised,’’ she added.
The delegation also included AAP MLAs Jasvir Singh Gill, Karamvir Singh Ghuman, Sarwan Singh Dhunn, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, Dalvir Singh Tong, Manjinder Singh Lalpura and Kulwant Singh Pandori.