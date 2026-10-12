‘Resign, turn approver’: Rahul Gandhi tells CEC Gyanesh Kumar ahead of INDIA bloc march to SC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that INDIA bloc leaders would march to the Supreme Court and file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged “vote chori”, escalating the Opposition’s campaign demanding the poll panel chief’s resignation.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, Gandhi asked Kumar to resign and turn approver, alleging that the CEC had made a mistake but was not the person behind the alleged wrongdoing.
“Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake,” Gandhi said.
“We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly, ‘you will not survive as CEC’,” he added.
Gandhi said the Opposition’s fight was against the larger powers allegedly backing Kumar and not merely against the chief election commissioner himself.
The INDIA bloc leaders will take out a “Chalo Delhi, March for Democracy” to the Supreme Court on Monday. Opposition leaders are scheduled to assemble at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm, ahead of filing the petition at 3 pm.
Gandhi said there had been resistance to the alleged electoral irregularities earlier as well, but it had not spilled onto the streets in the form of protests. He asserted that the current agitation would continue for as long as necessary, even if it took days or years.
The Congress leader also claimed that 200 government officers were in touch with the Opposition and providing it with information.
Asserting that the Constitution was the Opposition’s religion, Gandhi said the agitation would continue until the Constitution was upheld, the chief election commissioner was removed and the electoral system was revamped.
“Till the time the Constitution is not upheld, the Election Commissioner does not go and election system is not revamped, the youth of the country are not going to stop,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
“Five criminals will face justice. Five criminals have attacked the idea of India and attacked its soul. We will not budge or stop, no matter how much time it takes,” he added.
Gandhi urged people to join the march, saying anyone who believed the Constitution was under attack was welcome, including supporters of the BJP.
“India is marching, join us today 1.30 PM at Barakhamba junction. Whosoever wants to protect the Constitution can join us, even if they are of the BJP if they feel the Constitution is under attack,” he told reporters.
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “blueprint” and “horoscope” were with the Opposition, without elaborating further.
“ This fight is to save the Constitution and not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. We don't hold importance in this fight,” he said.
“The importance is of India and its Constitution, the expression of people and the future of the country. I urge all opposition leaders, all party workers, the youth that this is the fight for your future and your dignity and please join us,” Gandhi added.
He said the petition would be filed before the Supreme Court at 3 pm and urged people to demonstrate solidarity with the Constitution and the national flag.
“Express yourself in whatever form you can against what is happening,” he said.
The Opposition has been demanding Kumar’s resignation following a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the previous 10 months, mostly concerning decisions and orders related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Under scrutiny over the reported objections by the two election commissioners, the Election Commission maintained that differences of opinion and observations were normal during institutional deliberations. It also asserted that its orders carried full legal sanction and followed established statutory procedures.
Gandhi also questioned the security restrictions imposed across Delhi ahead of the march, alleging that the measures were preventing people from reaching the national capital.
“The question is why is Delhi jailed. Why is the capital city of India in jail. People are being stopped from reaching Delhi. People are being stopped from coming in buses and trains. Delhi has been turned into a fortress,” he said.
Pointing to the heavy police deployment across the city, Gandhi said the authorities wanted around 30,000 police personnel stationed on the streets.
He alleged that the security measures were intended to protect Kumar and said the Opposition would use the crackdown to highlight the government’s backing of the CEC.
“We want to show to the country that the Narendra Modi government is protecting Gyanesh Kumar. The more they do so, the better for us,” he asserted.
Gandhi also claimed that police personnel were questioning why they were being asked to stop and beat up young protesters, suggesting that the alleged crackdown was facing resistance even within the police force.
(With PTI inputs)