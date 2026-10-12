‘Resign, turn approver’: Rahul Gandhi tells CEC Gyanesh Kumar ahead of INDIA bloc march to SC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that INDIA bloc leaders would march to the Supreme Court and file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged “vote chori”, escalating the Opposition’s campaign demanding the poll panel chief’s resignation.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, Gandhi asked Kumar to resign and turn approver, alleging that the CEC had made a mistake but was not the person behind the alleged wrongdoing.

“Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake,” Gandhi said.

“We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly, ‘you will not survive as CEC’,” he added.

Gandhi said the Opposition’s fight was against the larger powers allegedly backing Kumar and not merely against the chief election commissioner himself.

The INDIA bloc leaders will take out a “Chalo Delhi, March for Democracy” to the Supreme Court on Monday. Opposition leaders are scheduled to assemble at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm, ahead of filing the petition at 3 pm.

Gandhi said there had been resistance to the alleged electoral irregularities earlier as well, but it had not spilled onto the streets in the form of protests. He asserted that the current agitation would continue for as long as necessary, even if it took days or years.