Retail inflation jumps to 5.54% in September as onion prices surge 108%

Retail inflation rose sharply to 5.54 per cent in September on the back of high onion and other food prices, remaining just within the RBI's tolerance band, government data released on Monday showed.

The consumer price index (CPI) based headline inflation was 4.83 per cent in August.

Food inflation rose to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent the previous month, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The top five items with high inflation were onion (108.09 per cent), silver jewellery (87.8 per cent), ginger (62.85 per cent), garlic (54.62 per cent) and lemon (36.41 per cent).

On the other hand, inflation in potatoes, tomatoes, motor cars and jeeps, lady's fingers, and coconuts remained negative.

CPI rates for rural and urban areas are 6.08 per cent and 4.88 per cent, respectively, while the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for September is 5.54 per cent.

September inflation numbers are the highest since the new series, with base year 2024, took effect in January.