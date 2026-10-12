Riyadh airport to stay shut till October 17; Indian airlines cancel flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia on Monday issued a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), extending the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport until 2100 hours UTC on October 17 (2.30 am IST on October 18). Consequently, flight operations to and from Riyadh are set to remain suspended until then.

The extension follows attacks on the airport by Houthi rebels for the second consecutive day. While one person was killed and 11 injured in Sunday's attack, 13 people, including one Indian, were killed and 208 injured in Saturday's strike.

Air India and IndiGo have announced the suspension of their flight operations to and from Riyadh until October 15. Both airlines said they would review the latest airport closure announcement and provide updated information.

Air India said, “In view of the evolving situation in the region, Air India has extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Riyadh until 15 October, 2026. Affected guests are being offered full refunds on cancellation. We are closely monitoring and assessing the development in the region.”

Air India Express has cancelled flights to and from Dammam and Jeddah until October 12, and those to and from Riyadh until October 15.

IndiGo has also extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until October 15. An IndiGo source said operations to Jeddah would remain suspended until October 13. Air India is yet to confirm its flight operations to Jeddah.

Akasa Air sought time to provide an update on its operations.