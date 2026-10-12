RLM suspends party leader Ram Pukar Sinha for six years ahead of Bihar MLC polls for defying party’s discipline

BIHAR: Ahead of the biennial elections for Bihar legislative council seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by Upendra Kushwaha, on Monday suspended party general secretary and spokesperson Ram Pukar Sinha for six years.

Sinha is contesting the election from Saran Teachers’ seat as an Independent candidate.

Working president of RLM Prashant Pankaj issued a letter in this regard, stating that Sinha defied the party’s discipline by contesting the MLC election from Saran Teachers’ seat as an Independent candidate.

He will be pitted against the NDA’s official nominee, which is against the principle of the alliance, the letter said.

“The party has taken a serious note of the matter. Hence, disciplinary action has been initiated against Sinha,” the letter said.

Sinha had filed his nomination papers on October 5.

Three out of the four MLAs-Alok Kumar Singh, Anand Madhav and Rameshwar Mahto had lent their support to Sinha.

These three MLAs of RLM were present at the time of filing Sinha's nomination.

Sinha will be pitted against NDA’s Anand Pushkar. Pushkar has been fielded by JD(U) in the election. Later, talking to media persons, Madhav said that they were ready to sacrifice to save the party.

At present, RLM is an ally of NDA. Upendra Kushwaha, however, denied the report that the party’s three MLAs have turned rebel.

“It is an open fact that BJP and JD(U), two major allies of NDA, are contesting MLC polls. But we have to support the alliance’s candidates to ensure their victory in the election," he told the media.