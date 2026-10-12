SC questions why 3 per cent trade margin cap on anti-cancer drugs cannot cover all medicines

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why the Centre could not extend its 30 per cent trade margin cap on anti-cancer drugs to all medicines, calling the government's response inadequate and asking it to work out a broader price-control mechanism by October 27.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the existing measures did little to benefit patients, pointing to the wide gap between the cost of medicines and the prices charged to consumers.

“There is hardly anything to be happy about. There is actually nothing for the benefit of the patients,” the bench observed after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that capping trade margins on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP) was expected to save patients around Rs 2,500 crore annually.

The court cited the example of a saline drip that costs around Rs 11 but is sold for Rs 270, questioning how such steep markups could be permitted.

“We understand that there are transportation costs, raw material cost, R&D cost and all other ancillary costs, but all these are included in the MRP. What is the logic behind allowing them to sell 400 times the actual cost? How can you allow this?” the bench asked.

Justice Nath said the court failed to understand why the government could cap trade margins on anti-cancer drugs but not bring all medicines under a similar regime.