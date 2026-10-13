13 held in Manipur for circulation of explicit videos via social media

GUWAHATI: Thirteen people, including a juvenile, have been held in Manipur for allegedly circulating and monetising explicit videos and photographs of local women through Telegram channels.

Earlier, Manipur Police had registered an FIR and launched an investigation codenamed “Operation Dignity” on receiving credible information that administrators and users across multiple Telegram channels were circulating, trading and monetising non-consensual explicit videos and photographs of local women, including distribution of child sexual abuse material.

“To date, 13 individuals, including one CCL (child in conflict with law), have been arrested. Fourteen mobile phones and one laptop have been seized,” Manipur Police posted on X on Tuesday.

The accused persons were arrested from Bishnupur, Kakching, Imphal West and Thoubal districts in the Imphal Valley.

The Manipur Police were examining how the material was sourced and circulated, along with who operated the Telegram channels and whether other parties benefitted financially from the operation.

“Investigation is ongoing into the wider network, financial trails and additional victims,” the Manipur Police further said.