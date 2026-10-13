Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota shot dead in Punjab; four injured

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota was shot dead by a medical store owner in Mansa, Punjab, on Tuesday morning, while four of his companions sustained bullet injuries. The incident was captured during a live broadcast on Jhota’s Facebook page, triggering criticism of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’.

A 5-minute-48-second video streamed on Jhota’s Facebook page showed him and his companions arguing with the medical store owner over the alleged sale of intoxicating substances. Jhota ran an organisation called Force and had long campaigned against drug abuse and the illegal sale of intoxicants.

During the broadcast, Jhota questioned the shop owner about the alleged sale of intoxicating substances to an elderly man and asked the man whether he had purchased them from the shop. After the man reportedly confirmed it, the activist asked those present to contact the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and demanded that the shop’s CCTV footage be shown.

An argument followed, with Jhota questioning why the shop owner had allegedly taken out a pistol. He challenged the owner to fire if he intended to do so and continued questioning him about the alleged sale. As a crowd gathered outside the shop, Jhota asked people to maintain their distance, warning them that the shop owner had a pistol.

After around four minutes and 15 seconds of heated exchanges, the shop owner allegedly opened fire at the activist from close range, firing multiple shots that passed through his body. Four of Jhota’s companions were also injured, one of them reportedly seriously.