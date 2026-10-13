Attacking poor's rights while invoking Lord Ram: Congress slams BJP on VB G RAM G 'attendance fraud'

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over reported attendance fraud within the VB-G RAM G scheme, saying that "attacking" the rights of the poor while invoking the name of Lord Shri Ram was its true modus operandi.

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of a media report which claimed that a method of fraud has come to light within the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or the VB G RAM G Act, scheme with a clone app, resembling the official National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, being used to mark mass attendance using photos stored on mobile phones.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "First, the theft of donations made in the name of Lord Shri Ram; then, an assault on the right to 100 days of employment under MGNREGA; and now, a scheme of state-sponsored plunder of the poor through fake attendance records in the VB-G RAM G programme!"