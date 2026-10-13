BJP slams ‘desperate Congress’ to take a swipe at stir

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the Congress of undermining constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, following a series of electoral defeats.

The BJP leaders alleged that the Congress was attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy by promoting misleading narratives to serve its broader political interests.

Chouhan said that the Congress lacked idea for revival. “A frustrated and desperate Congress seeks to return to power by discrediting constitutional institutions, creating anarchy and misleading the public. Having been out of power in several states for a long time, the Congress has been reduced to a junior partner… as a parasitic party”, Chouhan said.

Chouhan accused the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies of becoming puppets in the hands of foreign powers. “Rahul Gandhi speaks of foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs on foreign soil and declares a fight against the Indian state,” he said.

Rijiju criticised the Congress over its protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said the use of abusive language against constitutional authorities was unacceptable. In a post on X, he said,

“Protest is the right of every citizen, but brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable. Congress is direction-less now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a matured and committed leader who doesn’t enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year!”

Meanwhile, Thakur accused Gandhi of fomenting instability and disorder. He alleged that Gandhi’s actions were intended to damage India’s image.