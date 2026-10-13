Centre not only 'stealing' votes but also savings: Congress on rise in inflation

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre over the rise in inflation, saying the government that came to power promising "achche din" is not only "stealing votes" but also savings, and that it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pick up his "jhola" and leave.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said inflation keeps rising and public outrage over 'vote chori' keeps growing, but the prime minister sits there like a "mauni baba".

Food inflation rose to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent the previous month, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

"Vote Theft is the Truth Back-Breaking Inflation is the Reality Headlines report that inflation reached 5.54% in September, but the real story is that food inflation has hit 7.74%, meaning the prices of almost every food item have crossed all limits. For instance, onions are up 108%, garlic 55%, ginger 63%, and lemons 36%," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.