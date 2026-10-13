Chhattisgarh upgrades Bus Sangwari app with live tracking of 3,700 buses

RAIPUR: Commuters in Chhattisgarh will soon be able to track passenger buses in real time on their smartphones, as the state transport department upgrades its official mobile application, Bus Sangwari, bringing nearly 3,700 buses onto the digital platform.

The upgraded app will allow passengers to check a bus's live location, estimated arrival time at boarding points and expected arrival time at their destination, helping them plan their journeys and reduce waiting time at bus terminals.

"'Bus Sangwari' app initiative empowers commuters by providing everything from instant ticket booking to live bus tracking at the tap of a button besides the security,” D Ravi Shankar, Additional Transport Commissioner told this newspaper.

The app will also display vacant seats in real time, allowing passengers to check availability and book tickets on their phones before reaching the bus stand.

To improve tracking and punctuality, bus operators have been issued notices to calibrate and update their onboard GPS devices. These units will be linked to the Transport Department's central monitoring servers to provide continuous location updates.

The platform will also allow commuters to check a bus's fitness certificate, insurance status, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification and route permit validity before booking or boarding.

The department plans to expand Bus Sangwari by integrating citizen services offered by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), making the app a single-window platform for road transport services.