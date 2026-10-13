'Co-architect of vote chori has begun rigging process': Congress hits back at Shah over 2029 poll prediction

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his prediction of another defeat for the opposition in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that the “co-architect of vote chori” had already begun the rigging process.

Shah had asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition to prepare for another “crushing defeat” in 2029, asserting that people were firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the NDA. He also accused Gandhi of pursuing a plan to get infiltrators registered as voters.

Responding to Shah, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the home minister of “bombast, bluff and bluster” and alleged that the ruling dispensation was attempting to manipulate the electoral process.

“The co-architect of Vote Chori has, not surprisingly, 'predicted' the 2029 Lok Sabha election for which undoubtedly he has already begun the rigging process,” Ramesh said in a post on X.