Deletion of 13.37 crore voters names from electoral rolls directly benefitted BJP': AAP’s Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that the deletion of 13.37 crore names from electoral rolls across the country had directly benefited the BJP, demanding the cancellation of elections affected by alleged irregularities and a return to ballot papers.

Addressing a press conference in Karma village under the Ghorawal Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Singh accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of centralising the electoral system to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"The issue of vote theft in the country is extremely serious. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has deleted names of 13.37 crore voters across the country, directly benefiting the BJP," he alleged.

Singh demanded fresh elections using ballot papers wherever irregularities were alleged. He also called for an impartial process to appoint election commissioners, arguing that the selection process could not ensure neutrality if it remained under the government's control.

Alleging manipulation of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, Singh claimed that 13 lakh voters had been added without clarity on their origins. He also alleged that applications seeking the deletion of voters' names were being submitted using fictitious identities.

Citing an instance, he claimed that an application seeking the deletion of 188 votes had been filed in the name of a woman, Reshma, who could not be traced during verification. He demanded that Gyanesh Kumar be jailed over the alleged irregularities.