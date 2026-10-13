Education ministry sets up panel to probe IIIT Ranchi student death

NEW DELHI: The Education Ministry on Tuesday announced that it has constituted a three-member committee to examine all details pertaining to the recent death of a student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in the Ranchi campus.

Prof. Rajni Abbi, Director, South Campus, University of Delhi, will head the committee, with a senior psychiatrist and a senior officer from the education ministry appointed as members.

Aditya Singh, a first-year student of the institute, was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday (Oct 10). Protests erupted on campus in its aftermath. Nearly 1,000 students took to the streets on Monday to protest the death and demand better infrastructure at the campus.

"The Committee has been mandated to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess the implementation of the guidelines, with particular reference to the availability and functioning of basic facilities, institutional support systems, counselling and mentoring arrangements, and student grievance redressal mechanisms," an official release said.

The team will identify systemic gaps and recommend measures to strengthen student well-being and help prevent such incidents from recurring, it added.

The Committee shall interact with stakeholders and examine relevant records and documents as required.

The Ministry added that it was undertaking suitable interim administrative arrangements to ensure the Institute's smooth and effective functioning, keeping in view the interests and well-being of the students.