India, America expanding cooperation across sectors: US envoy Sergio Gor

India and America are expanding cooperation across sectors, including defence, IT and healthcare, with investments and joint initiatives creating significant opportunities for both countries, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Speaking at a programme in Kolkata to mark 250 years of America's Independence on Monday, Gor highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries, citing recent military exercises, defence cooperation and investments by US and Indian companies.

"India and the US have a great relationship, there’s so much happening. Pick any sector, and we're working together in it," he said.

Pointing to recent developments in defence cooperation, Gor said the two countries conducted military exercises involving more than 500 troops during Exercise Tarang Shakti at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan.

On technology and investment, the envoy said companies from both countries were making significant progress, with investments flowing in both directions and some American firms setting up large production facilities in India.

"In terms of IT development, incredible things are happening in both directions, with investments in the US and some of our companies opening large production facilities here in India. It is an incredible opportunity," he said.

Gor also underlined India's importance in the healthcare sector, particularly in the supply of generic medicines to the US. "In healthcare, we import a significant amount of our generic pharmaceuticals from India. This is because we trust India," he asserted.

Gor also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a discussion last week, hinting at further developments in bilateral ties. "PM Modi and President Trump spoke just last week; so stay tuned for what comes next," he said.

Gor also highlighted the relationship between Kolkata and the US, noting that former president George Washington appointed Benjamin Joy as the first American Consul to the city way back in 1792.

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal were also present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)