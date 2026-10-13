'India does not believe in attacking the sovereignty of other countries': Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that “India does not believe in attacking the sovereignty of other countries.” He was addressing the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting here.

Shah reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and called for stronger regional cooperation to tackle security threats.

In his remarks, Shah also urged BIMSTEC member countries to ensure that terrorists do not find safe havens in the region to carry out activities against any member state.

He stressed that the timely exchange of actionable intelligence on terrorist groups and cross-border activities could significantly strengthen regional security.

Emphasising India’s approach to combating narcotics, he asserted, “We have to adopt a whole-of-region approach to tackle the problem of narcotics”, Shah categorically emphasised.

Describing drug trafficking as a ‘death trafficking ', Shah said the menace could not be tackled by any single nation alone and required a collective regional approach. He sought the cooperation of all BIMSTEC member states to combat ‘be it drug trafficking or be it human trafficking' effectively.

He also described human trafficking as a form of death- trafficking and underscored the importance of sharing intelligence on financial frauds and terrorist activities among member countries.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to combating terrorism, Shah said the country believed in bringing terrorists hiding anywhere in the world to justice and sought the cooperation of BIMSTEC members in this endeavour.

He also highlighted the need for collective efforts to tackle cybercrime and other emerging security challenges. Shah further said that India was moving forward with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva-Kutumbakam’, reflecting its commitment to regional cooperation and collective security.