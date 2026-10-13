India to host first-ever BIMSTEC home ministers’ meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday confirmed that India is all set to host the first-ever BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on October 13.

Describing Tuesday’s meeting as historic, Shah said, “This historic meeting underscores our shared resolve to combat terrorism, transnational organised crime, narcotics radicalisation, trafficking, illicit financial flows, and cyber threats. Through decisive coordination, we remain committed to building a safer, stronger, and more secure BIMSTEC”.

Bangladesh secretary-level officials and rest minister-level officials from across the member countries figure among those attending the event.

BIMSTEC, which stands for the “Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, is a regional organisation comprising seven member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.