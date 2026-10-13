Jammu & Kashmir HC makes dress code mandatory for Advocates’ clerks, warns of disciplinary action

SRINAGAR: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has directed clerks attached to advocates to strictly adhere to the dress code while entering the court premises, warning that any violation of the directions will invite disciplinary action.

An order issued by the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar Wing stated that it has been observed with concern that clerks attached to advocates are frequently disregarding the prescribed dress code and entering the premises of the High Court in informal or casual clothing in violation of the prescribed uniform requirements.

The order stated that non-compliance with the dress code undermines institutional discipline and creates scope for unauthorised individuals to impersonate advocates’ clerks and engage in touting activities within the Court and Registry premises.

Referring to the existing guidelines, the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar drew attention to Circular No. 17 dated February 17, 2005, through which the standard uniform for advocates’ clerks was prescribed on the recommendation of the Bar Association and with the formal approval of the Chief Justice.

The order also referred to Circular No. 06 of 2024/RG/LP dated May 10, 2024, through which the directions were reiterated for strict compliance by all concerned.