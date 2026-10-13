J&K Waqf Board plans uniform friday sermon; politicians oppose move

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory would soon have a common and uniform Friday sermons (khutbas) in the mosques and shrines as J&K Waqf Board has decided to constitute a core committee of Muftis, Imams and Khateebs to identify and finalise common topics to be delivered during weekly Friday congregational prayers.

However, Valley-based politicians have opposed the move. The decision was taken during a recent meeting of Maulanas, Muftis, Imams and Khateebs held at the Waqf Board’s Central Office in Srinagar.

Around 1,500 muftis, imams, and Islamic scholars of different thoughts and sects from across J&K including some prominent figures attended the meeting convened by Waqf Board on Saturday. The religious leaders from the Jammu region attended the meeting through video conferencing.

"During the meeting, participants discussed the need for greater coordination among religious scholars and uniformity in the themes addressed during Friday sermons across Waqf-associated institutions,” a Waqf Board official said.

He said it was decided that the proposed Core Committee would finalise sermon topics in advance and communicate them to the concerned religious scholars for implementation.