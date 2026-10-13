MMU, CM Omar Abdullah and others oppose Waqf Board’s plan for uniform Friday sermons in J&K mosques

According to MMU, there is an important distinction between Ulema and religious organisations voluntarily coming together to address common religious or social concerns of the society and decide on the approach to address them and a state-linked administrative body seeking to prescribe themes or directions for sermons

It has asked the Waqf Board to remain within its administrative responsibility of management, maintenance and protection of the Waqf properties entrusted to it, rather than come up with such a devious agenda and unnecessary controversy.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said this is an unacceptable attempt by the BJP to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims and will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The BJP appointed Chairperson, he said, must immediately halt this misplaced attempt “to please her masters.”

The opposition PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti called it interference in the religious practices of Muslims.

Questioning the rationale behind such directives, she said it was unacceptable that a minister who does not even belong to the Muslim faith could decide what Muslim Maulanas and Muftis should speak about in their sermons.

“Friday sermons are primarily shaped by the issues and circumstances confronting a particular region or locality, while also addressing wider social and national concerns. Imposing a uniform template on these sermons,” she said, disregards the diversity of local realities and the role of religious scholars in guiding their communities.

Alleging that Kashmir was being treated as a laboratory to test the limits of Muslim tolerance, Mehbooba warned that such measures could eventually be extended to other parts of the country.

She asserted that BJP cannot use Waqf institutions to interfere in religious affairs or prescribe what should be preached from the pulpit.

“The administration of Waqf affairs should be handed over to an elected government rather than being used as an instrument to regulate religious expression,” she said adding if any discussion on uniformity in sermons was considered necessary, the matter should be decided by recognised Islamic scholars and religious bodies themselves.