Murugan resigns amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Union Minister of State L Murugan resigned from the council of ministers and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday stating that he wanted to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP's state unit ahead of 2029 elections.

In a four-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Murugan said he wanted to return to Tamil Nadu and devote himself full-time to strengthening the BJP’s organisational network in the state. He said his objective was to expand the party’s presence at the grassroots level and improve its electoral prospects in the next general election.

However, his decision to give up his Rajya Sabha membership well before the end of his term has raised questions within political circles about the circumstances surrounding his departure. Murugan was elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh in April 2024, and his term was scheduled to end in April 2030.

His resignation comes amid the buzz of a cabinet reshuffle with a series of changes involving Ministers of State who were not renominated by the BJP to the Rajya Sabha. George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu left their ministerial positions in June and July, respectively, following their non-renomination.