Murugan resigns amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Union Minister of State L Murugan resigned from the council of ministers and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday stating that he wanted to return to Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP's state unit ahead of 2029 elections.
In a four-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Murugan said he wanted to return to Tamil Nadu and devote himself full-time to strengthening the BJP’s organisational network in the state. He said his objective was to expand the party’s presence at the grassroots level and improve its electoral prospects in the next general election.
However, his decision to give up his Rajya Sabha membership well before the end of his term has raised questions within political circles about the circumstances surrounding his departure. Murugan was elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh in April 2024, and his term was scheduled to end in April 2030.
His resignation comes amid the buzz of a cabinet reshuffle with a series of changes involving Ministers of State who were not renominated by the BJP to the Rajya Sabha. George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu left their ministerial positions in June and July, respectively, following their non-renomination.
The developments have also brought attention to the position of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who holds the Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolio. Puri was not renominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh but continues to serve in the Union Cabinet.
Other Ministers of State who were not renominated to the Rajya Sabha continue to hold office. These include B L Verma, Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. Pankaj Chaudhary and Harsh Malhotra, who head the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh and Delhi units, respectively, also continue to discharge their ministerial responsibilities.
A senior BJP source suggested that the decision could have implications beyond the stated objective of strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu. However, there has been no official announcement regarding a Cabinet reshuffle.
Speaking to reporters, Murugan said he wanted to be relieved of his ministerial responsibilities and relinquish his Rajya Sabha membership to return to Tamil Nadu and work among party workers.
In his letter, Murugan described his tenure in the Union government as the “greatest honour” of his life and expressed gratitude to Modi for the opportunity to serve. He recalled his journey from a family of daily wage labourers to the Union Council of Ministers, saying the trust placed in him by the Prime Minister would remain a privilege.
Murugan said he intended to visit villages and localities across Tamil Nadu, work closely with party workers and carry the BJP’s message to the people. He said the party needed to expand its presence across the state and prepare for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
“I wish to devote my full time and energy to preparing the party for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, working towards another term under your leadership, this time with a landslide contribution of seats from Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.