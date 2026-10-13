New satellite analysis reveals early warning signs of Nepal's August 26 deadly flash flood

A new analysis of satellite images sheds light on the deadly flash flood in Nepal on August 26, which resulted in over thousands dead and more missing. The analysis reveals that the collapse of massive glaciers and rock did not happen overnight; instead, it showed measurable slope movements leading up to the failure over the course of over a month.

A preliminary synthesis report indicates that significant ground deformation was observed at the collapse site between July 7 and August 24, prior to the catastrophic detachment of an estimated 132 million cubic meters of rock and glacier ice from the northern face of Langtang Lirung, which then plunged into the LhendeKhola valley. This collapse generated a substantial tremor and triggered a fast-moving debris flood that swept through the Nepal-China border corridor within minutes.

The disaster resulted in at least 1,451 confirmed deaths and left 5,745 people missing in Nepal, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. Chinese authorities reported an additional 43 deaths and 519 missing individuals.

Sentinel-1 InSAR satellite observations recorded up to 40 centimeters of line-of-sight deformation between July 7 and August 24, 2026, indicating measurable slope movement prior to the collapse. This suggests that there was progressive destabilization of the rock and ice mass in the 48 days leading up to the event.

The report, titled "Understanding the Gyirong–Rasuwa Disaster of August 26, 2026," was launched by Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of ICIMOD, at Nepal's National Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

These findings coincide with ongoing investigations into a recent flood in the Budhi Gandaki basin, where satellite imagery has confirmed another ice-rock avalanche and glacier collapse. Assessments of this event are ongoing, focusing on the sequence, impacts, and implications for future risk reduction.