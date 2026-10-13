Ranchi woman alleges casteist abuse, assault over drawing water from well; 5 booked

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against five people allegedly for preventing a woman from drawing water from a well and subjecting her to casteist slurs and harassment. Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked in the case.

According to the FIR lodged at Jagannathpur police station in Ranchi, Manju Chaudhary was involved in a dispute with her neighbours. The woman has alleged that she was harassed over drawing water from a well; the complaint mentions that she was prevented from fetching water and subjected to verbal abuse and casteist slurs.

According to the FIR, the woman was physically assaulted when she objected to the alleged harassment. The complaint also cites disputes over seemingly trivial issues, including drying clothes outside her house. She alleged that she was repeatedly humiliated and threatened, and subjected to casteist remarks.

According to the police complaint, the first dispute occurred around 6 pm on July 23, 2026, followed by alleged physical assault and verbal abuse on July 26. The woman reported another altercation and physical assault around 3 pm on October 10. She alleged that she was subjected to casteist slurs and threatened with death during these incidents.

The FIR names Upendra Yadav, Amrendra Kumar, Rema Devi, Aditya, and Aman (alias Anshu). The police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police are investigating the allegations made in the complaint and the background of the dispute.