Robust statistical system key to Viksit Bharat @ 2047: PK Mishra

NEW DELHI: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday emphasised that India’s statistical architecture must evolve in line with the country’s growing national aspirations.

Delivering the keynote address at the Conference of State Planning, Finance and IT Secretaries, organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Dr Mishra said, “Our Statistical Architecture Must Be as Modern and Ambitious as our national aspirations. The quality of our data influences the quality of our decisions and development outcomes”.

Emphasising the importance of credible statistics, data harmonisation and technology-enabled governance, Dr Mishra said a robust statistical system is essential for evidence-based policymaking and for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

He noted that statistics, data, technology, planning and governance are increasingly interconnected elements of India’s development journey.

“A robust statistical system must enable governments to measure development progress across States and districts, assess policy outcomes, identify gaps and ensure that public resources deliver the intended results”, he said.

He further remarked, “What cannot be measured cannot be managed effectively. And what cannot be managed effectively cannot be transformed sustainably”.

Highlighting the need to modernise economic measurement, Dr Mishra said India’s statistical systems must evolve alongside an economy that is becoming increasingly digital, formalised and interconnected.

He noted that the introduction of the new National Accounts Series, with 2022-23 as the base year, alongside updated Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, marks an important step towards ensuring that statistical methodologies remain aligned with changing economic realities.