SC, ST, transgender students in focus as SC task force plans campus mental health reforms

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) is set to recommend major reforms to strengthen campus mental health services, address student distress and establish a framework for suicide prevention, with a particular focus on vulnerable communities.

The 18-member panel, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, is finalising its report, which is due by October 31 following an extension of the deadline. Constituted in March 2025, the task force submitted its interim report to the Supreme Court on November 6, 2025.

Students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), transgender communities and persons with disabilities have received particular attention, alongside women students.

“Through our extensive consultations with students from 30 colleges, including a few IITs, as well as online surveys, we understand that this section of students was in a state of higher distress compared to the rest of the student community. So, they have been given special focus. There has been considerable attention paid to women students too,” a task force member told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

A key concern emerging from the consultations is the shortage of mental health services on campuses. Nearly two-thirds of HEIs in the country reportedly lack access to such services, while most do not have full-time mental health professionals.