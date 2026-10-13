‘Why burn Ravana’s effigy, not Duryodhana’s?’: Bizarre plea before Chhattisgarh human rights panel

RAIPUR: While human rights commissions routinely handle grim cases of custodial torture, police excess, and societal injustice, the Chhattisgarh State Human Rights Commission (CGSHRC) recently had to ponder an extraordinary philosophical and legal dilemma: can burning the effigy of demon king Ravana be considered a human rights violation?

In a bizarre complaint that took officials by surprise ahead of the festive season, a citizen formally moved the commission, questioning the age-old Dussehra tradition.

The complainant argued that setting Ravana’s effigy ablaze "year after year" was fundamentally discriminatory and amounted to an infringement on his rights. Drawing a direct comparison, the applicant argued that Mahabharata’s Kaurava prince Duryodhana had committed far graver and more heinous sins than Ravana.

The complainant raised a probing ethical query: If evil must symbolically burn, why is Ravana singled out every Dussehra while Duryodhan is spared the flames?

Faced with the mythological grievance, the rights watchdog had to explain the statutory boundaries of jurisprudence to the persistent complainant.

“We were left befuddled. I told the complainant that CGSHRC deals with human rights and not address mythological dilemma,” the Commission Chairman Girdhari Nayak, who heard the plea, told TNIE.