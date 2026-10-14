AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC challenging SIR

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted.

The top court agreed to hear the plea along with other pending petitions on the issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 10 prominent opposition leaders have also moved the top court against the alleged malpractices in SIR and other related processes.

Advocate Nizamuddin Pasha, appearing for Owaisi, urged a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi to list the petition alongside similar matters scheduled to be heard by the apex court on Thursday.

Referring to the petition, Pasha told the bench that the matter concerned the manner in which the SIR exercise was being conducted.

Responding to the request, the CJI-led bench indicated that it would examine the matter and the reference to similar petitions.

Pasha submitted that the relevant cases had been identified in the memo accompanying his request for listing.

Owaisi's petition comes amid a series of legal challenges to the SIR process and voter deletions allegedly resulting from the revision.

(With inputs from PTI)