Arms, explosives seized near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

JAIPUR: Security agencies seized 7 kg of plastic explosives, suspected to be RDX, two Turkey-made Zigana pistols and around 650 cartridges near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. Police said on Tuesday that two Punjab residents were arrested while allegedly collecting the drone-dropped consignment.

The three packets landed in a field near a canal in Rawla Mandi’s 12 KND area, about one km from Khanuwali border post. Security agencies said the drops occurred between midnight and 2 am on Tuesday. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) received information and launched a joint operation with the BSF and police. The accused, from Jalandhar and Ferozepur in Punjab, were arrested at the site.

ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said the men had been tracked for a month under Operation Seemadkantak. “The drone made three sorties and dropped the consignment in three parts,” Kumar said. “ANTF, BSF and police personnel caught the men collecting the packets. They are being interrogated. Police and the Army are fully alert,” Kumar added.