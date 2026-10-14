Arms, explosives seized near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

JAIPUR: Security agencies seized 7 kg of plastic explosives, suspected to be RDX, two Turkey-made Zigana pistols and around 650 cartridges near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. Police said on Tuesday that two Punjab residents were arrested while allegedly collecting the drone-dropped consignment.
The three packets landed in a field near a canal in Rawla Mandi’s 12 KND area, about one km from Khanuwali border post. Security agencies said the drops occurred between midnight and 2 am on Tuesday. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) received information and launched a joint operation with the BSF and police. The accused, from Jalandhar and Ferozepur in Punjab, were arrested at the site.
ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said the men had been tracked for a month under Operation Seemadkantak. “The drone made three sorties and dropped the consignment in three parts,” Kumar said. “ANTF, BSF and police personnel caught the men collecting the packets. They are being interrogated. Police and the Army are fully alert,” Kumar added.
Two packets contained pistols, bearing ‘made in Turkey’ markings, four magazines and around 650 cartridges. The third held the suspected explosive, four pairs of batteries and two remote controls. “The men in custody are key links in a big network. We are probing who sent the consignment and what its purpose was,” Kumar said.
Teams from Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner and Jaipur are investigating alongside border security agencies. Searches are continuing, and security has been tightened in the area. The seizure follows recoveries of drone-dropped drugs and weapons along Rajasthan’s western border earlier this year. According to Sri Ganganagar police data, heroin seizures included over 4 kg in January, 10 kg in March, 12 kg in April, 1.5 kg in May and 10 kg in August.
DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma said drone-based smuggling is a growing challenge. “Police vigilance has led to increased recoveries, while joint drills with the BSF were being conducted. The Army and BSF were also working to strengthen anti-drone systems along the international border,” he said.
Drone-based smuggling a growing challenge: Police
DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma described drone-based smuggling as a growing challenge for the country. “Police vigilance has led to increased recoveries, while joint drills with the BSF were being conducted. The Army and BSF were also working to strengthen anti-drone systems along the international border,” he said.