Congress asks Amit Shah how many ‘infiltrators’ detected, deleted from voter rolls and deported after SIR

The Congress on Wednesday posed three questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his criticism of the opposition's 'vote chori' protests, asking how many “ghuspaithiye” (infiltrators) had been identified, deleted from electoral rolls and deported following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "ghuspaithiya" argument is invoked to divert attention from the real issue of people being stripped of their right to vote.

"The reality is that the architects of the 'Shah Instigated Removal' (SIR) exercise are repeatedly trying to divert attention from the real issue by invoking the infiltrator argument. Whereas the truth is that the desperate duo of PM-HM has stripped nearly 14 crore Indians of their constitutional right to vote," the post in Hindi said.

He further posed three questions to Shah.

"Here are three very simple and straightforward questions to the Union Home Minister, who has been defending SIR: 1. How many ghuspaithiye were detected? 2. How many ghuspaithiye were deleted? 3. How many ghuspaithiye were deported?" Ramesh asked.