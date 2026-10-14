Delhi court issues fresh summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation case

A Delhi court has issued fresh summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case, directing that the notice be served at his Gurugram address.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain passed the order on October 12 while hearing a plea by BJP IT Cell member Vikas Pandey, who sought fresh summons to Rathee.

The court noted that Rathee was first summoned in July 2019 and that the complainant had been attempting to serve him for several years.

Advocate Samaksh Sharma, appearing for Pandey, told the court that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria, where he has been living for the past seven years, and had come to India to attend the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

Sharma argued that fresh summons were necessary to ensure prompt service.

The case stems from a defamation complaint filed by Pandey in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video about him on his YouTube channel.

(With inputs from PTI)