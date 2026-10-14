Delhi Police summons Congress MP Akoijam in JNU sexual harassment case, seeks questioning on Thursday

Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, summoning him for questioning on Thursday in connection with sexual harassment allegations against him at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), ANI reported.

An FIR was registered on October 11 at the Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint by JNU's Chief Security Officer. The case was registered under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Akoijam, a former JNU professor who was dismissed by the university, was named in the FIR.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam in May. The complaints alleged that he invited students to his residence on campus under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in the classroom.

The allegations were reportedly examined during the university inquiry that preceded its decision to dismiss Akoijam.

The allegations have also drawn political criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which questioned the Congress and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over their response to the case. The BJP asked whether Gandhi's call to “smash the patriarchy” was “mere political rhetoric”.

On October 13, a delegation of BJP women MPs met President Droupadi Murmu and sought action against Akoijam. The delegation highlighted the allegations against the Congress MP and argued that he should step down as a parliamentarian.

After the meeting, BJP Mahila Morcha president Roop Kumari Choudhary said the delegation had also urged the President to ensure the safety of the students who had come forward with complaints of sexual harassment.

(With inputs rom ANI)