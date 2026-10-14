DGCA bans MOBIKINS MK-PB-4 power bank on all flights

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has prohibited transporting the MOBIKINS MK-PB-4 power bank model on all flights departing and arriving in India following a few incidents of power banks catching fire mid-air.

The power bank has been banned in check-in as well as cargo baggage on all domestic, international and cargo flights.

The circular was issued on September 29, 2026. The move by DGCA was taken well before the October 11 incident involving a Delhi to Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after a flyer’s power bank in the overhead bin caught fire.

Referring to a specific incident involving this model of power bank, the circular states, “In view of the recent fire incident involving the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank, and considering the potential safety risks associated with it, the travelling public and airlines are hereby advised to ensure that the MOBIKINS-MK-PB-04 power bank is not carried or transported on board the aircraft, whether as passenger baggage (including checked-in and cabin baggage) or as cargo, on any flight to, from, or within India”

Airlines have been instructed to identify and prevent carriage of the specific power bank and to disseminate the safety advisory to passengers, the regulator added.