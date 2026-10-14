DRDO tests 'quantum lock' for weapon-trial data at Odisha's Chandipur

NEW DELHI: Quantum encryption has moved from field trials to a live military network. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has tested its Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platform on the operational network of its Chandipur test ranges in Odisha, securing real-time data from artillery and armoured weapon trials.

In a statement on X on Wednesday, DRDO said it had "successfully configured and tested a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platform in the live network of the dynamic test ranges at Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur."

"This demonstrates the adept use case of QKD to fortify the real-time critical observations & telemetry associated with Artillery and Armoured Weapon tests and evaluation," it added.

Telemetry is the stream of readings beamed back by sensors during a test, such as a shell's speed, trajectory and point of impact. This data reveals how a weapon performs, which makes it a prime target for spies.

So how does QKD work? Every encrypted message needs a secret "key" to lock and unlock it. The fresh test’s encryption protects that key with complex mathematical puzzles, which future quantum computers could crack.

QKD instead sends the key as tiny particles of light, called photons, over optical fibre. Under the laws of quantum physics, merely observing these particles disturbs them. So any attempt to tap the line is instantly detected, much like a seal that breaks the moment anyone peeks.

The QKD system "has been designed and developed under Microelectronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Security (MCC) cluster of DRDO with production partner Taqbit labs and will aptly provide unconditional security added with eavesdropping detection," DRDO said. A"Unconditional" means the security does not depend on how powerful an attacker's computer is.