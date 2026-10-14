ED seeks FIR against Punjab Cricket Association over Rs 78-crore land deals, alleges inflated prices

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the Punjab Police seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) over land purchases worth Rs 78 crore in Ajnala in Amritsar district and Bathinda.

The agency has alleged that the land was purchased at highly inflated prices, far above the earlier purchase costs and government collector rates, and has flagged fund transfers to company directors, partners and other individuals after the sellers received payments from the association.

The honorary president of the PCA is Amarjeet Singh Mehta, a senior AAP leader from Bathinda, who has been at the helm since February 2023. Another party leader, Deepak Bali, is the vice-president, while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Member of Parliament from Sangrur, is its honorary secretary.

Sources said the ED, in a letter dated October 12 issued under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, stated that the PCA bought 155 kanals and 15 marlas in Ajnala for Rs 58 crore and 100 kanals and 10 marlas in Bathinda for Rs 20 crore. It asked the Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, to register an FIR at the earliest.

The agency's investigation relies on government collector rates, which may differ from actual market prices. The PCA paid Rs 19,76,94,500 for a parcel of land in Bathinda, equivalent to Rs 19,67,109 per kanal, against the government collector rate of Rs 5 lakh per kanal, or Rs 5,02,50,000 in total. Thus, the purchase price was about 3.93 times the government rate and was the highest paid for a single land transaction in the area during 2024-25, the agency stated.