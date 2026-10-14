Introspect, don’t blame SIR: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to introspect why his party has been losing elections rather than playing negative politics over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In his first public comments on the ongoing protests, Shah said electoral credibility and public confidence can’t be secured through wild allegations and street protests alone. Instead, he said, opposition parties need to demonstrate their acceptance among voters through sustained public engagement and service.

“I want to ask Rahul ji: Is this (election defeat) the result of SIR? Do you dismiss the popularity of the BJP and Modi ji? The SIR started only after 2024,” Shah said, adding that the Congress and its allies would face a crushing defeat for the fourth consecutive time in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah cited the BJP’s performance in Gujarat’s municipal elections as evidence of the party’s continued popularity and electorate’s enduring faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lighting into Rahul, Shah said the Congress leader is trying to manufacture political momentum through media events and baseless allegations, insisting that such tactics would not help regain public confidence.

‘Negative politics’

Shah accused the Congress of indulging in “negative politics” and advised the party to try and connect with the public to win their trust