'Is waving our own flag a crime?': Kejriwal after CJP leaders are sent to Tihar

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the arrests, calling them "shameful" and saying his party would continue to support the demands of young protesters.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Bharadwaj said political parties had a responsibility to stand with the protesters. He cited the AAP's support for farmers and women wrestlers who had staged protests, saying the party had provided facilities, including mobile toilets and Wi-Fi, to protesting farmers.

He said the AAP believed the demands of young people, particularly Gen Z, were justified.

"It is the duty of every political party to stand with them and support their demands. Otherwise, history will never forgive political parties. We are not taking a break. This is no time to take a break," Bharadwaj said.

He described the arrest of CJP members for raising slogans and displaying the national flag as "shameful". Bharadwaj also alleged that while some groups were allowed to engage in violence, young protesters were being sent to jail, and claimed the movement would grow further.

The AAP leader questioned the judiciary's response to alleged police excesses during protests, claiming that students, journalists and lawyers had been assaulted on camera since October 2.

"The government being silent is understandable because police are acting on its behalf. However, if the judiciary also remains silent and does not take suo motu cognisance, and people are forced to seek the registration of an FIR, it is a matter of concern for the country," he said.