LAC stability key to normalising India-China ties, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is essential for normalising India-China relations, warning that any disturbance along the border would have consequences for bilateral ties.

According to a report by PTI, Jaishankar also linked the expansion of trade and investment between the two countries to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas.

"The point we make to the Chinese is: 'If you want a normal relationship, if the rest of the relationship is to move, it's common sense -- It is a no-brainer that the boundary has to be stable and that we need peace and tranquillity in the border areas'," he said.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday evening, Jaishankar said the situation along the LAC had "settled down" to a great extent since 2024, adding that bilateral relations were "commensurately moving towards normalcy," PTI reported.

India and China have introduced a series of confidence-building measures in recent months to repair ties strained by the more than four-and-a-half-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The face-off ended in late 2024.