'More than a middle power, India is a power in the middle': EAM Jaishankar at Bloomberg New Economy Forum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India was uncomfortable with being categorised as a “middle power”, arguing that the country's population, economic scale and growth potential made the label restrictive.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Jaishankar said countries in the middle of the global power structure would increasingly need to assess their own interests, formulate independent policies and build arrangements with one another.

"More than a middle power, in a way, we are powers in the middle. What would really define a middle power? To use the Prime Minister's words, the countries who have the power to empower," Jaishankar said.

"Would India be a middle power? It's not a comfortable description because if you are the most populous country in the world, you have a GDP of $4 trillion, give or take, and you have a lot of growth ahead of you, staring you in the face, then the middle power somehow seems to be limiting itself by that definition," he added.

The External Affairs Minister said countries would increasingly have to determine their interests and policies independently before reaching agreements with one another.

"The middle powers would now each apply their own mind, stake out their own interests, figure out their own policies, and then reach arrangements with each other," he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted the growing importance of economic interdependence and the risks posed by the weaponisation of strategic resources and financial systems in the changing global order.