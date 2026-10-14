NCB arrests Punjab Police constable posted in anti-drone unit with 15 kg of heroin

CHANDIGARH: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Punjab Police constable posted in the anti-drone system unit of the state police with 15 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran, Punjab.
Sources in the NCB said that a team of the agency caught Karandeep Singh with 15 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran.
He was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Naushara Dalla as he took delivery of the narcotics, which were dropped by a drone from across the border. He was on his way to deliver the consignment, as told by his handlers in Pakistan.
The BSF sleuths handed him over to the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau, who are now questioning Singh to ascertain his alleged drug network.
He joined the state police in 2018, and as per central agency officials, he is a drug addict.
A case has been registered in this regard.
The anti-drone system ``Baaz Akh’’ was launched in Tarn Taran on August 9 last year and is the state police's initiative against cross-border smuggling.
Punjab was the first state to deploy such systems along the International Border. Nine units are being set up at a cost of Rs 51.4 crore, with three launched initially.
It was deployed as a “second line of defence” behind the Border Security Force (BSF), from Pathankot to Fazilka; the system is meant to detect drones and their ground-control stations.
Meanwhile, in a related development, Punjab Police has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives, including a woman, and seized 7.823 kg of heroin in a coordinated two-stage operation.
Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested operatives have been identified as Gurpanth, a resident of Vadala village in Amritsar Rural, and his associate Harmanjeet Kaur, a resident of Dhianpur in Gurdaspur district.
He said that further investigation, including digital and technical analysis, is underway to trace the wider narcotics network, follow the financial trail and identify other persons involved.
Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot Manpreet Singh said that acting on credible intelligence, a team from the Special Branch Pathankot intercepted suspect Gurpanth and recovered 590 grams of heroin from his possession.
Following his sustained interrogation and forensic examination of his mobile phone, police teams swiftly developed actionable leads and raided a rented accommodation in Fatehgarh Churian, he said, while adding that the raid led to the apprehension of his female accomplice, Harmanjeet Kaur, and the seizure of an additional 7.233 kg of heroin from the premises, taking the total recovery to 7.823 kg.
Singh said that preliminary investigations have established clear cross-border linkages, with packets carrying distinctive seal impressions with Pakistani markings also recovered.
"Examination of their digital and technical connections is underway, and videos relating to contraband consignments, along with financial transaction and account details, have come to light, which are expected to yield further significant developments," he said.
In this regard, a case under section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sadar, Pathankot.