Nilekani bats for tech to make exams secure

NEW DELHI: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday said exam paper leaks can be prevented through a systematic approach that addresses the root causes of the problem, advocating the use of technology to make examinations more secure.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in New Delhi, Nilekani, who heads the high-powered task force on exam reforms, said paper leaks were a solvable problem.

“The way to do that is to really have a massive bank of questions. And only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day,” he said, adding that this would reduce the scope for leaks and eliminate the economic incentive to obtain question papers in advance. He said computer-based testing could further strengthen the process.

On the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, Nilekani dismissed concerns that AI would lead to widespread job displacement, calling it “hogwash”.

While AI is automating tasks such as coding, he said, it would also create demand for new skills and generate more work in enterprise transformation. However, companies would need to reskill their employees, he added.