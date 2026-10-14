Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Akhilesh over IDBI Bank stake sale, defends NDA's banking reforms

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on the IDBI Bank stake sale on Wednesday, accusing his party of failing to question the UPA government responsible for "ruining" public sector banks.

Her attack came in response to Yadav's comment: "Now, all that's left is for the government to sell itself... It seems like the BJP government, seeing its shop about to shut down, has planned to put up a 'Season End Sale' sign and sell everything off before making a quick exit."

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake for Rs 52,878 crore in IDBI Bank to Fairfax of Canada.

In a post on X, the minister alleged that the UPA government left public sector banks in a poor state due to "phone banking" and "crony capitalism."